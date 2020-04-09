FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan Dee Freemyer, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Dustin H. Cowdrey, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of assault to commit lewd and lascivious acts on child, contact minor with intent to commit sexual offense, sending harmful matter to seduce minor, lewd and lascivious with child under 14 years, and send obscene matter depicting minor in sexual act.
Katherine Ann Thompson, 43, of Chester was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen vehicle and other charges.
Wesley Marcello Reed, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property and trespass.
DUI ARRESTS
Issac Rivera, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence alcohol/drugs.
Jacob Daniel Johnson, 23, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Gregory Bailey Erbes, 69, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alexander Valencia, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Howard Francis Brown, 40, of Oakland was arrested by a CHP officer April 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.