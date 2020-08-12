FELONY ARRESTS
Brian Keith Son, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, evade peace officer causing injury/death, leaving scene of an accident.
Antonio Villegas Cruz, 34, of Visalia was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, plant/cultivate marijuana-hashish, plant/harvest/process marijuana and violation of probation.
Robert Martin Amaral, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jeremy Matthew Nunez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Jose Garcia Duarte, 40, was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Eber Garduno Nunez, 40, was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Jose Lopez Alcazar, 27, was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts plant/harvest/process marijuana and one count plant/cultivate/marijuana-hashish.
Cornelio Ramirez Duarte, 24, was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Saul Ramriez Duarte, 27, was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Eric Moises Garduno Nunez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, plant/harvest/process marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale.
Randall Addison Cole, 38, of Happy Valley was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with deadly weapon/force and criminal threats.
Rosalio Francisco Lopez, 42, of Toppenish was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement officer Aug. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of plant/cultivate/process marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of an assault weapon.
John Joseph Sanchez, 25, of Prather was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of any assault weapon and possession of large capacity magazine.
Jerry Lee Billingsley, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billyjack, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance and violation of post release community supervision.
Efigenion Bohorquez Hernandez, 41, of Turlock was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit/attempt felon while armed with firearm, conspiracy, obstruct public officer, and four counts plant/harvest/process marijuana-hashish.
Mirna Nadine Bravo, 30, of Ripon was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billyjack, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Jesus Cruz Robles, 34, of Concord was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy, driving without a license, and four counts plant/harvest/process marijuana-hashish.
David Samuel Griffin, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into prison/jail, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Ivan Miranda Rivera, 31, of Modesto was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit/attempt felon while armed with firearm, conspiracy, and four counts plant/harvest/process marijuana-hashish.
Wilfrido Sanchez Ortiz, 31, of Turlcok was arrested by a U.S. Forest Service officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit/attempt felon while armed with firearm, conspiracy, obstruct public officer, and four counts plant/harvest/process marijuana-hashish.
DUI ARRESTS
Christian Shea Miller, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alejandro Ramriez Hicar, 25, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Kyle David Welker, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substance and vandalism.
Dana Lynn Fitzgerald, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jeremy Cole Grant, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, obstruct public officer, obstruct/resist executive officer and driving on a suspended license for DUI.
Jeremy Scott Hart, 38, of Millville was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Edgar Montero, 29, of Pixley was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.