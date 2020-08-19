FELONY ARRESTS
Jose Maria Cervantes, 36, of Modesto was arrested by a U.S. Forest Service officer Aug. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit a crime and four counts plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Jake Junior Cruz, 27, of Hayward was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of assault weapon.
Isidro Salgado Rebuelta, 44, of Modesto was arrested by a U.S. Forest Service officer Aug. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and four counts plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Ricardo Herrera Madera, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery on non-cohabitating former spouse.
Steven Albert Morrison, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge, vehicle theft and other charges.
George Lee Minor, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon or force, criminal threats, and two counts disregard for safety/evading peace officer.
Ryan Taylor Owens, 28, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Frank Lewis Sellstrom, 64, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury, and other charges.
David Bryan Steele, 47, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $105,000 bail and suspicion of fugitive from justice.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Javier James Meza Cruz, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and vehicle theft.
Bailey Jane Sisson, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jial without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Sazha Jasmin Pena Altamirano, 30, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, failure to appear on felony charge and vehicle theft.
Jonathan Brent Shaffer, 43, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2 million bail and suspicion of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, gross negligent discharge of firearm, possession of assault weapon, threaten crime with intent to terrorize and violation court order.
George Wells Whitfield, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Ronald David Miller, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and registered sex offender violation.
Jeremiah Jonathan Falk, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and rape.
Domenyk Tate Dmetri Call, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, and other charges.
Steven John Galgiani, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats.
Steven Michael Quiry, 51, of Kentfield was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of use minor person for obscene matter, possession obscene matter depicting minor and other charges.
Jose Angel Sanchez Serna, 36, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property of another and burglary.
Scott Stanley Grundy, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Michael Ethan Stafford, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Ruben Gene Williams, 39, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Justin Aaron Lara, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and mayhem.
David Moreno, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, and other charges.
James Donald Procarione, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false personate with special circumstances.
Sandra Lynn Wells, 28, of Red Bluff, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
DUI ARRESTS
Junior Santiago Palos, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of drunk driving.
Juan Manuel Maldonado Mariscal, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Joseph Rios Acevedo Hastings, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Christopher Ryan Rivers, 43, of Mt. View was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Caleb Asael Sferle, 20, of Marysville was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.