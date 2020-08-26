FELONY ARRESTS
Elisa Juanita Gonzalez, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and exhibiting a firearm.
Darrin Edward McHenry, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
William Matthew Craig Odle, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and vandalism.
Suzette Lee Santos, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bringing alcohol/drugs into prison/jail, failure to appear on felony charge, fraud to obtain aid, perjury and other charges.
Lloyd Adam Wilson, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of assault weapon, possession of leaded cane/billyjack, possession of obscene matter depicting minor and send/sell obscene matter depicting minor.
Laura Patricia Mendoza, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.
Alejo Ortiz Pacheco, 31, of Oxnard was arrested by a U.S. Forest Service officer Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit any crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Manuel Pacheco Pacheco, 31, of Oxnard was arrested by a U.S. Forest Service officer Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit any crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Jordan Ivy Phenemawy, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Littleflower Stevens, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of concealed weapon with prior conviction and other charges.
Jose Jimenez, 24, of Oxnard was arrested by a U.S. Forest Service officer Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit any crime and plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Anthony Alven Starks, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Sesar Oswald Diaz Ruvalcaba, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Brentyn Donald Rocky Owen, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment, violation of post release community supervision, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Kevin Charles Henry, 38, of Moreno Valley was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempt to receive known stolen property.
James Tyler Johnson, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $72,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Edgar Dudley Pitman, 49, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while out on bail, possession of concealed dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, vandalism, receiving stolen property and other charges.
Brenda Esperanza Echevarria Zapien, 25, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty-possible injury/death, driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving without a license.
Richard Sagayno, 48, of San Jose was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Victor Hugo Villalobos, 20, of San Jose was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal threats and false imprisonment.
Gergory Michael Cooley, 37, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, ex-felon in possession of firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and receiving known stolen property.
John Cole Knauss, 39, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Jeremy Don Lawrence, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and prohibition of probation or suspended sentence.
Christopher John Maples, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, false imprisonment, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, obstruct/resist executive officers and violation of probation.
Matthew Jon Undeen, 53, of Manton was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receive known stolen property.
Anthony Lee Weller, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel Dominguez Martinez, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying a concealed firearm.
Nancy Rega, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Robert Alan Bunch, 69, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Bradley Allan Drebert, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lacey Dawn Foster, 32, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.