FELONY ARRESTS
Carlton Ray Stevens, 41, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Simon Hal Servantez, 57, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $119,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers, malicious setting fire to property and other charges.
Gerald Frank Roehrich, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Richard Edwin Kiser, 27, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer July 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, transportation of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Silvestre Avila, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, plant/harvest marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Gerardo Castellanos, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, plant/harvest marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Sky Lynn Benitez, 26, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer July 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of leaded care/billy club, and other charges.
Todd Jason Harvey, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Dustin Cory Lindstrom, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and vandalism.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $350,000 bail and suspicion of arson/inhabited structure and vandalism.
Sabrina Elizabeth Puleo Coats, 31, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer July 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of ammunition and other charges.
Jana Lindsay Coley, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
William Edward Meders, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force, burglary, receiving known stolen property, vandalism and other charges.
Abel Ramirez, 31, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Justin Patrick Murphy, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Kao Lin Saelee, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
William Fredrick Strassburger, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, keep place to sell narcotic substance and other charges.
Wendell Downs, 27, of Bellview was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate and other charges.
Brandon Paul Orman, 29, a transient was arrested by a U.S. marshall Aug. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of registered sex offender out of compliance.
DUI ARRESTS
Vivian Arlene Vaca Orr, 37, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer July 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Martin Ramirez Chavez, 55, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Domingo Alavez Garcia, 28, of San Jose was arrested by a CHP officer July 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.