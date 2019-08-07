FELONY ARRESTS
Candido Felix, 32, of Gresham, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Crystal Ann Gilliam, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 5 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child and driving under the influence.
Antonio Miguel Aguiar, 23, of Morada was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of shoot at unoccupied dwelling/vehicle.
Sean Von Baldwin, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray and other charges.
John David Brown, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Thomas Andrew Alexander, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges, person prohibited from possession of ammunition, special allegation of offense while on bail and other charges.
Cayleb Blaise Davis, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $180,000 bail and suspicion of attempted robbery, two counts inflict corporal injury to spouse, and other charges.
Cori Ann Stroud, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Lobinger Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $265,000 bail and suspicion of discharge of firearm with gross negligence and exhibit deadly weapon/not firearm.
Lester Fransisco Lopez Aguilar, 31, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 2 on South Avenue at Woodson Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury, and hit and run with death or injury.
Laura Isabelle Wilson, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 2 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child endangerment.
Ashley Nichole Worley, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 2 at Flying J and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Sergio Samanigo Rodriguez, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 31 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Shilo Walker Squires, 23, of Gridley was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 1 on Corning Road at Sixth Avenue west of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $48,000 bail and suspicion of causing fire of inhabited structure/property, failure to obey peace officer, vehicle theft, violation of parole and other charges.
John Aaron Torres, 48, of Eureka was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 1 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Shannah Renee Gomez, 25, of Anderson was arrested by Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on Wiltsy Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Steve Tongvanh, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 30 on West Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $18,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
David Mark Gehrung, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bringing contraband into jail.
Timothy Alan Logue, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 30 on Fig Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats.
Brendon Burr Robertson, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force agent July 30 on Center Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Aaron Loil Kilcrease, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 on Red Bank Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Steven Dean Blankenship, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Zhen Fei Chem, 53, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 2 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
David Vera Martinez, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 2 on Third Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Pedro Joel Tadeo, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 1 on Ramsey in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined and failure to pay fine.
Joseph Levi Brown, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 3 on Rawson Road near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cresencio Gutierrez Flores, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and falsely representing oneself as another to peace officer.
Jesse Gene Hatchett, 36, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Taylor Dee Van Bibber, 24, of Paradise was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 1 on Musick Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sara Ellen Hanks, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 31 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Johnny Franklin House, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 30 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.