FELONY ARRESTS
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Brandon Manuel Aikens, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon.
Chelsea Dawn Blunkall, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs.
Allen Conrad Jensen, 25, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane, billy club or such.
Israel Olivera Castillo, 33, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and disorderly conduct.
Ronald Scott Davis, 42, was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Lionel Martinez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 24 on Shawn Lane west of Corning and book into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Ashlee Nicole Prouty, 20, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, grand theft, vehicle theft and other charges.
William James Surtees, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Jeremy Dwayne Schulte, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Billy Roy Jones, 41, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Lorenzo James Arthur Lopez, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted vehicle theft.
Misty Lynea Newton, 43, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Jerald Nelson Herder, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault, battery with serious injury and child endangerment.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Reyes Martinez, 63, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Deanna Earlene Lowery, 51, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 23 and was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving drunk, driving under the influence and other charges.
John Warren Menzies, 64, was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ramon Madrigal Sanchez, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher Bryce Skinner, 38, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Shane Emde, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Candido Marquez Hernandez, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Yovani Joel Perezelizarraras, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Eric Orlando Jetty Santos, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jessica Lynne Clemons, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joshua Heath Gutierrez, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lincoln Scott Severns, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Darrell Wayne Matz, 53, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicon of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.