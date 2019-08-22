FELONY ARRESTS
Maria Dejesus Flores, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 19 on Reeds Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Brittany Nicole Garcia, 20, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property and other charges.
Brittany Raeann Nelson, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Ashley Renee Reynolds, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Emilee Cathleen Stidham, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 at the Schwab dealer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $18,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resisting executive officer and other charges.
Timothy Vladimir Roberts, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and theft of firearm.
Kathryn Louise Newsome, 72, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Sonja Renee Callaway, 39, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 on Dale Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Joshua Wayne Taylor, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary.
Joseph Paul Nurkiewicz, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with force and violation of parole.
Shane Michael Dainauskus, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 at Burger King in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety and vehicle theft.
Vaughn Wesley Wilson, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 16 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on$109,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Jeffrey Jay Williamson, 51, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary.
Calvin Jeffery Avery, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Reeds Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and violation of probation.
Matthew Donald Abney, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
David John Cain, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 15 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Michael Chase Hollinger, 46, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 15 on Mariposa Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Jason Elliott Keaton, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator Aug. 15 on Howard Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of property.
Richard Lyn Puglisi, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 15 on Colusa Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Roston Dee Alfano, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 14 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and driving under the influence.
Davon Tyrell Hill, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault with force, failure to appear in court on felony charge and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Sarah Rose Oliveria, 39, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 14 on Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Harold Eugene Ables, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
William Vance Erik Anderson, 66, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Amanda Claire Castilione, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 13 on Kay Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Ivan Allen Downs, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on White Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts receiving known stolen property.
DUI ARRESTS
Brenden Dean Martin, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 19 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Ryan Timmy Figuero, 30, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 18 on Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Randy Eugene Bell, 54, of Clovis was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 18 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kyle John Ross, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brenden Dean Martin, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Arturo Macias Alvarado, 24, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 17 on Highway 99W in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Juan De Dios Aispuro, 37, of Nevada City was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 17 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Raquel Elizabeth Wolf, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 on Rawson Road south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jared Tyler Pasillas Walker, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Precious Dawn Laizure, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Willard Dewayne Hall, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Elizabeth Margaret Fitch, 33, of Santa Cruz was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 15 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Gilberto Andres Ramos Jarquin, 22, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 15 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.