FELONY ARRESTS
Irving Jovanni Camacho Ortiz, 32, of Corning was arrested by a state Department of Forestry officer July 28 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $83,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
John Andrew Eppler, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 29 on Quercas Lobata in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $57,500 bail and suspicion of crimes against elder or dependent adults and driving on a suspended license.
Erica Dawn Hency, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 29 on James in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $86,000 bail and suspicion of make/pass fictitious check, failure to appear on felony charge, willful cruelty to child, and other charges.
Rosie Marie Lander, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 28 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Justin Robert D Sager, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 29 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse and threaten to commit a crime of death or great bodily injury.
Jerry Deloy Wilson, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 28 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of stun gun, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance for sale, and other charges.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 on Mill Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
James Michael Willis, 25, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 on Ash in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of two counts criminal threats.
Ruben Banuelos, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 28 on Rawson Road north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $18,000 bail and suspicion of false personation of peace officer, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Donnie Edward Bailey, 25, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 26 on South Avenue in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Kassandra Lynn Corder, 27, of Redding was arrested at the state parole officer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,500 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Suzette Lee Santos, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 at WalMart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of fraud to obtain aid, perjury, and other charges.
Derreck Scott Lancaster, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 at Raleys store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Marc Joseph Dawson, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a state parole officer July 25 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Paul Wayne Fowler, 55, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 25 on Orange Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 25 at Circle K store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of post release community supervision.
Steven Albert Morrison, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriffs’ deputy July 24 on Proberta Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Jose Juan Rabago, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 24 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Richard Vega, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 24 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
William Ernest Wolf, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer July 24 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of parole violation.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Brandon Sandidge, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 28 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Lori Ann Coleman, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 28 at Taco Bell in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
Frederick Michael Corneliussen, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 28 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
James Joseph Hart, 81, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer July 27 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Sherman Owen, 48, of Tehama was arrested by a CHP officer July 25 on G Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Raymond Roy Ford, 62, of Plantina was arrested by a CHP officer July 24 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tristian Jacob Sims, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 27 on Piedmont Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.