FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas Lane Cadotte, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 12 on Kimick in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Steven Laverne Peterson, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 12 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Daryl Burton Rose, 50, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 12 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Guillermo Lucatero Torres, 53, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 12 on Sierra Vista Way in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of an assault weapon.
Domynic Wesley Adam Gaither, 19, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 9 on Cabernet Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Todd Michael Thompson, 55, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 11 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of vehicle theft with priors.
Derek James Gullotto, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 10 on Hickory Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $71,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and other charges.
Samuel Ramey Ranberg, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole and failure to register as arson registrant.
Oscar Vasquez Avila, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Aug. 9 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $230,000 bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 with force and sex/sodomy with child under 16.
Ashley Taylor Thompson, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 9 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of burglary, sexual intercourse with minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with minor more than three years younger.
Justin James Sallee, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 9 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of firearm by felon and willful injury to child.
Daniel Robert O’Connor, 56, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 9 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $21,900 bail and suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence, hit and run property damage and other charges.
Quinton Travis McDonald, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 9 on Musick Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of injure telephone/power line and other charges.
Britani Rose Kelley, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 8 on Walton Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $53,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment, corporal injury to spouse and other charges.
Aaron Richard Smith, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 8 on Rawson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $8,640 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Rank Hubert Webb, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 8 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $31,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges, possession of a controlled substance, violation of post release community supervision, vehicle theft and other charges.
Richard Ristine Weisel, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jarrod Gabriel McVay, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 7 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, carry dirk or dagger, violation of probation and transportation of narcotic controlled subtance.
Laura Jean Younger, 55, of Modesto was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 7 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of drunk driving and evading police officer with disregard for safety.
Douglas Martin Dean, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force agent Aug. 6 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Lucas Eugene Simpson, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $16,140 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, possession of nunchaku and other charges.
Rafael Andres Soto, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 6 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary and false personation of another.
DUI ARRESTS
Coleman James Morton, 32, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 12 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tommy Sisomsouk, 59, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 12 on Highway 36W on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mariana Luiz Wallukait, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 11 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Zabrina Meghan Marie Perez, 22, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 11 on Sunbright in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges.
Remy Martin Hadley, 42, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 11 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rick Auldon Webb, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 10 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Connor Brendan Joseph O’Brien, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Karani Lyne Stokes, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 8 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.