FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph Robert Becker, 37, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving without a license.
David Samuel Griffin, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of possession of metal knuckles and violation of post release community supervision.
Justin Case Pelaiz, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Joshua James Seaweard, 32, of Lakehead was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 and suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail.
Rosemary Jean Tarango, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Justin VanDyke, 39, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of grand theft, three counts violation of probation and receiving known stolen property.
Christopher Lee Clonts, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Dillion Lee Radford, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and receiving known stolen property.
Donavan Dean Hackett, 21, of Burney was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicon of person prohibited from owning firearm, failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
David Moreno, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammo and other charges.
David Sanchez Perez, 24, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jerry Deloy Wilson, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
James Benjamin Bauman, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Shane Michael Dainauskus, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse.
Sarah Carmen Louise Elliot, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Michelle Louise Oliverez, 53, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Justin Allen Levoy Parker, 20, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Richard Earl John Stanton, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment and attack with a deadly weapon.
Arthur Leon Carpenter, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Bradley Scott Russell, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Brianna Rose Larson, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/injury or death, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, and petty theft.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Marie Louise Bennett, 40, of Woodland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and vehicle theft.
Joseph Michael Bentancourt, 24, of Woodland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and vehicle theft.
Alonzo Garrett Coleman, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death, keep place to sell narcotic substance, possession of marijuana for sale and use/induce/sell minor marijuana.
Michael Dean Groves, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Sean Von Baldwin, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer nov. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, ex-felon with a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, grand theft of personal property, receiving known stolen property and second degree robbery.
Michael Lee Louis Caddell, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Andres Cendejas, 19, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct public officer.
Kristy Marie Tapp, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Aleysia Rachelle Bonsell, 24, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Sterling Joshua Glenn, 25, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rachael M Trittin, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Adrienne Violet Ortiz, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Gregory Tim Warner, 73, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jial on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Misty Miranda Kaunert, 41, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, child endangerment and driving on a suspended license.
Brian Mark Ramirez, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Thomas Peter Scifo, 36, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Nov. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Juan Manuel Aguilarrios, 35, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.