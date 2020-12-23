FELONY ARRESTS
Brook Thomas Bonner, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 14 on Truckee Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and vandalism.
Russell Michael Jedinak, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 15 at Speedway on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of use or possession of tear gas for self defense and other charges.
Mathew Edward Bacon, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property and petty theft.
Tara Marie Courtroul, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 at Speedway on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Richard Paul Guttridge, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 15 on Rawson Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and possession of controlled substance.
Kassandra Lynn Corder, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Xavier Miles McCarthy, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 17 at the Adobe Road overpass in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale, prohibited person in possession of firearm, sale of a controlled substance, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
James Garreth Barr, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 18 at Growney Motors on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, identity theft and other charges.
Jerry Lee Billingsley, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 18 at the Red Bluff city pool and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of billy club, violation of post release community supervision, and other charges.
Blanca Asusena Meras, 41, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 18 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Robert Tyler Patrick, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 18 on Highway 36W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Corey Gene Piper, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 18 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Jorge Hernandez Benitez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 19 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, domestic violence and other charges.
Brian James Erwin, 40, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 19 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment, receiving known stolen property, two counts special allegation of prior auto theft conviction, vehicle theft, and other charges.
Anthony Alven Starks, 42, was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 19 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jorge Bucio Perez, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 on O Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/resist arrest, driving while privilege suspended with prior conviction, willfully harm peace officer’s dog with injury and other charges.
Barney Hua, 34, of Loma Linda was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 at the Petro Truck Stop in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
DUI ARRESTS
Alec Jonathan McKee, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 14 at Walmart DC on Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mark Jason Sawyer, 50, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 18 on South Avenue at Woodson Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kristen Michell Lewis, 39, of Hayward was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 18 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Misael Ezequiel Morales, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 on Palm Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chase Benton Holmes Sebela, 37, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 19 on Interstate 5 at Liberal Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.
Ivan Tijero Penaloza, 26, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 20 on Interstate 5 at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts driving on a suspended license.