FELONY ARRESTS
Ya Bao Feng, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agent Dec. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, plant marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Scott Stanley Grundy, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a stolen loaded firearm in public, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, receiving stolen property and other charges.
Jaime Sanchez, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
David Lotus Fulton, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Charles James Pratt, 39, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Evan Harvey Walters, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Paul Anthony Najar, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed dagger, and other charges.
Damian Gregory Anaya, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dana Bernard Brown, 37, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Reed Albertson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement officer Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $362,000 bail and suspicion of forgery, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Alex Nassar Audeh, 43, of Klamath Falls was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm while driving a vehicle, possession of controlled substance while armed, and other charges.
Ronald George Darrah, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of metal knuckles and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dusty Lane Rhoads, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attempted second degree robbery.
Reynaldo Vargas, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Joshua Craig Williams, 42, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault with caustic chemical and battery.
Mark LeBorne Belisle, 25, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and violation of post release community supervision.
Charles Jacob Curtis, 23, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of selling marijuana.
Orville Gerald Douglas, 50, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Justin Donovan Durrand Early, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Luis Angel Escobedo, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of contempt disobey a court order.
Joseph Robert Finazzo, 45, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts violation of post release community supervision.
Leslie Mae Garcia Haag, 55, of San Mateo was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into prison, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Larry Eugene Haag, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Robert Don Layson, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Joshua Wade Benner, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Robert Naaman Chamness, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Paige Lee Cole, 43, of San Francisco was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Scott Allen Keller, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Breana Renee Nordaker, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Patricia Marie Akin, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Casey Lee Armstrong, 45, of Gridley was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and other charges.
Eric Louis Horwitz, 32, of Napa was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Jennifer Lynn Pendrak, 31, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jimmy Lee Small, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and obstruct or resisting arrest.