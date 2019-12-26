FELONY ARRESTS
Mindi Louise Garcia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, bring a controlled substance into jail, inflict corporal injury on spouse, and other charges.
Viktor Viktorovich Gozhak, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery.
Elizabeth Ashley Martin, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, escape from jail while charged with felony, forgery, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Shaman Angakchin Anderson, 44, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Vladimir Victorovic Kortrikov, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, forgery, receiving known stolen property, use another account data without permission, and other charges.
William Charles Abraham, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Tyler James Sanford, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary and perjury.
Kevin Duane Teem, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Bridgette Dawn Walker, 50, of Corning was arrested by law enforcement Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, possession of a narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance while armed.
Juan Meraz Arteaga, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of ammunition by felon and other charges.
Nicholas Amery Black, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Steven Douglas Burgard, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, battery, cruelty to child by inflicting injury, receiving known stolen property, vandalism, and other charges.
Jasmine Lovena Norris, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Eric Douglas Baggett, 45, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed in the commission of a drugs sales, driving under the influence causing bodily injury and special allegation prior strikes.
Samantha Michelle Fisher, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $216,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Victor Daniel Walters, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charge and possession of firearm by felon.
DUI ARRESTS
Denis Marel Rivera Marel, 34, of Durham was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jared Wayne Gipson, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct.
Alexander Valencia, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Deborah Lynn Minshall, 43, of Rough and Ready was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $3000,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a license suspended for DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to appear in court, willful cruelty to a child and other charges.
Fred Anthony Rohn, 56, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.
Robert Leland Scott, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Ming Zeng, 46, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tracy Lee Battaglia, 58, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.