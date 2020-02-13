FELONY ARRESTS
William Edward Gustafson ,59, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and possession of a controlled substance.
Montrell Shyheim James, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring contraband into jail, resisting executive officers and other charges.
Alice Marie Pryor, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment and other charges.
Ricky Jose Mendez, 49, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Stephanie Lynn Purcell, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Curtis John Scott, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Gabriel Cruz Merino, 32, of Corning was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s office Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.
Nabor Favela Suazo, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s office Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.
Linda Lee Garcia, 55, of Oroville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft.
Sherry Marie Schramm, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 6 and booked into the Tehama county Jail on $300,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Nicholas Ryan Self, 37, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Tyler Reed Hansen, 26, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a dirk or dagger and other charges.
Jose Alberto Palomera Lopez, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Mark Steven Autry, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Hermensildo Guillermo Salinas, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
David Emery Stuert, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Troy Lynn Zimmerman, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARRESTS
Alan Galvan Molina, 24, was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Oscar Casas Carrillo, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of drunk driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and other charges.
Terry Lee Grayson, 50, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Linda Ann Hunter, 60, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and other charges.
William Joseph Ward, 50, of Chiloquin was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Dean Philip Gouck, 55, of Oak Run was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Andrew Ryan Wise Christman, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Jorge Gonzales Alvarez, 32, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.