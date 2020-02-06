FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph Mark Edmiston,49, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and possession of billyclub/blackjack.
Sean Timothy Silos, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kelly Ann Oneal, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of escape from jail and other charges.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Emilio Eliseo Delgado, 23, pf Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Daniel Wayne Bair, 52, of Dunnigan was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Thomas Arthur Peck, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Logan Jo Kunau, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Eric Andrew House, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and kidnapping.
Michael Craig Baker, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Michael Anthony Rogers, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Craig Jerry Sanford, 39, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, prohibited possession of ammunition, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Micah Timothy Sims, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm and violation of post release community supervision.
Sean Edward Stovall, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Samantha Anne Elliot, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Laura Elizabeth Graham, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and possessing a controlled substance.
Luis M. Soria Islas, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Anguiano Salvador Soto, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammo and possession of firearm by felon.
DUI ARRESTS
William Grant Caufield, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Misael Ezequiel Morales, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Osiel Guillen Cruz, 53, of Moreno Valley was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brandon George Belcher, 21, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on a suspended license with prior and reckless driving under the influence.
Stephen Anthony Roberts, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and other charges.