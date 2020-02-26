FELONY ARRESTS
Juan Angel Cruz, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy and robbery.
Dominique Esperanza Gonzalez, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $210,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and unauthorized use of the others identification.
Christopher Alan Jensen, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy and robbery.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Brittany Raeann Nelson, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Mathew Robert Ritchie, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jason Michael Stewart, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, make fictitious check, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, and other charges.
Matthew Lyle Milliman, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and work release program violation.
Suzette Lee Santos, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge, false pretense, fraud to obtain aid, and other charges.
Tyler Caleb Simpkins, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receiving stolen property, obstruct/resist public officer and vehicle theft.
Ashley Renee Witzel, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and other charges.
Terry Lee Woodward, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers.
Tyler Joe Puckett, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of exhibit firearm/deadly weapon to resist arrest and other charges.
Mario Rivera, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Calvin Jeffery Avery, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Cody Leonard Floyd, 50, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary.
Jeremy Ray McNeely, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sale of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance.
Arthur Thomas Metzke, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
John Clayton Stanley, 67, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child and lewd and lascivious abuse of child under 14.
Gerald Darwin Stevens, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Patrick Anderson, 35, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade pease officer with wanton disregard for safety, false personate/special circumstance, forgery, hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs and false identification of police officers.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Amanda Lynn Offield, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Feb. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of arson of inhabited struct and child endangerment.
Cody Lee Kilburger, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Brian James Erwin, 40, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of buy or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment.
Ronald Marion Guest, 54, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis Barajas Rojas, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Johny Faustino Dial Torres, 35, of Santa Ana was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tracie Leah Gallegos, 47, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Andres Sabino Salazar, 42, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Jake Ryan Vantol, 33, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Christopher Willian Tirri, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Marcelino Junior Rodriguez, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alberto Carrillo Villarreal, 28, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and other charges.
Efrain Ramos Candia, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of two counts driving under the influence of alcohol, and two counts driving on a suspended license with prior conviction.
Fernando Serafin Candia Ramos, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Jimmy Joe Latimer, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.