FELONY ARRESTS
Jose Antono Arambul ,41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and violation of post release community supervision.
Richard Joseph Carson, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger, receiving known stolen property and misdemeanor charges.
Roberto Carlos Ibarra, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and a misdemeanor charge.
Ramiro Reyes Lopez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child/possible injury or death and driving under the influence.
Chad Jeremy Purcell, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force/great bodily injury likely.
Javier Mendoza Garcia, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and misdemeanor charge.
Gauge Allen Dean, 20, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Moises Maedo Bonilla, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of failure to appear in court.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Carmen Maria Rodriguez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of accessory.
Garrett Elgar Stogsdill, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft, and misdemeanor charges.
Jose Alberto Bautista Fernandez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and criminal threats.
Thomas Lane Cadotte, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Christopher William Clark, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on an order of production.
Rocky Ortiz, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Cesar Villicana, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement.
Ronald David Miller, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of registered sex offender requirements.
Stephen Bradley Huston, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, ex-felon with firearm, manufacture of unlicensed firearm and possession of destructive device.
John Cornelis Poldervaart, 51, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving while privilege suspended with prior conviction..
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Rios Acevedo Hastings, 30, of Vacaville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of driving under the influence.
William Todd Hughes, 52, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Daniel Micah Allen McDermott, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of drunk driving, driving while license suspended, and giving false information to police officer.
Angel Munoz, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Jennifer Lynn Apperson, 32, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.