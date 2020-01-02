FELONY ARRESTS
Mindi Louise Garcia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, bring controlled substance into jail, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, use of tear gas and other charges.
Viktor Viktorovich Gozhak, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery.
Elizabeth Ashley Martin, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, escape from jail while charged with felony, forgery, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Shaman Angakchin Anderson, 44, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Vladimir Victorovic Kostrikov, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, forgery, illegal use of others identification, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Christopher Lewis Brace, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of appropriate lost property and other charges.
Billy Lawrence Dallmann, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant and criminal threats.
Angela Arizaga Garcia, 39, of Yuma, Ariz., was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child abduction by non-custodial parent.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office Dec. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Michael Joseph Duff, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Brain James Erwin, 39, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of three counts buy or receive stolen property and other charges.
Brian Keith Son, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Alex Ray Boone, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and vehicle theft.
Lucas Eugene Simpson, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Andrea Renee Collette, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge, violation of probation and vehicle theft.
Brady Lee Herren, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary.
Robert Blake Johnson, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Christopher John Paul Koch, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Rosanna Damaris Ortiz, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, and other charges.
Kenneth Edward Gammon, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Sherry Patricia Ann McKay, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Timothy Richard Cahalan, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of firearm by addict, prohibited person with ammunition, and other charges.
Danielle Kay Derose, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and other charges.
Brandon Wade Garry, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Jose Dolores Villegas Pahua, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment, driving without a license and driving under the influence.
John Leroy Roy Kuykendall, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Arturo Sanchez Madera, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles.
Jeremy Tod Staeheli, 32, of Lynnwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail as a fugitive from justice.
Theodore Marvin Thompson, 50, of Hayward was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, failure to appear in court, receiving known stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Denis Marel Rivera Marel, 34, of Durham was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jared Wayne Gipson, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alexander Valencia, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Ryan Marcus Plummer, 21, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Hector Manuel Cervantes Mendoza, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Zachary Rayn Mulcahy, 26, of Marysville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Stephen William Vanemmenis, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving without a license and other charges.
Christina Monique Mikesell, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.