FELONY ARRESTS
Dianjlo William Carvajales, 26, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 at the Home Depot store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
James Orville Hamilton III, 31 of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 11 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Wesley Marcello Reed, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 on Sycamore in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of forest land and other charges.
Christopher Ryan Bloxham, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 12 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts buy or receiving stolen property and two counts vehicle theft.
Jason Lee Horner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 12 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of narcotic substance for purpose of sales, possession of controlled substance for sale, two counts sale of controlled substance and other charges.
Carla Elizabeth Woodcock, 35, of Redding was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office Jan. 12 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on forge a prescription.
Christina Marie Yelle, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 12 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, multiple identifying information theft, possession of ammunition and other charges.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 13 on Orange Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail with bail on a parole hold and on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray.
Elijah Benjamin Bennett, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 13 on Bearcliffe Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Armando Mendoza, 52, of Belle Gardens was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 12 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Pedro Jose Mendoza, 35, of Bell Gardens was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 12 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Jared Tyler Wilson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 13 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Norman Eugene Beckley, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 14 on Meadow Brook Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger, violation of parole, possession of drugs and other charges.
Raquel Lidia Jacinto Salvador, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 14 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail and other charges.
Rafael Vargas, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 14 on Gallagher Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Alvaro Soto Lugo, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 15 on Sampson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and vandalism.
Dustin Doc Bill, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 16 on Franklin Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Jeffery Allen Davis, 52, of Watsonville was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 16 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Juan Diaz Torres, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 17 on Fifth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement.
John Casey Selvester, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 18 on Thomes Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of an order to prevent domestic violence.
Cody Shea Wyckoff, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 18, on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Rebecca Ann Barr, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police department Jan. 18 at Circle K in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, keep a place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Evelin Ortiz, 19, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 on Mill Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tad Calvin Fore, 62, of Bly, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 15 on Main Street in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Gabriel Cisneros Chavez, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 18 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving without a license and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.