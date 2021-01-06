FELONY ARRESTS
Serenity Christen Luxford, 19, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 4 on Walnut Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery and other charges.
Eric James Haubner, 52, of Corning was arrested by at the Tehama County Jail Jan. 1 and booked on $25,000 bail and suspicion of registered sex offender failure to change address registration and failure to register as transient.
Cesar Oswald Macedo, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 1 on Highway 32 in Chico and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, violation of parole and several misdemeanor charges.
Lisa Olivia Scott, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Jan. 1 and booked on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail and misdemeanor charges.
John Casey Selvester, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 1 on Thomas Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Rafael Andres Soto, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 1 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts burglary, false personate/special circumstance and receiving known stolen property.
Nicole Danielle Cameron, 33, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 2 on Sixth Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery and other charges.
Anthony Edwards Gniech, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 2 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary.
Robert Walter Taresh, 50, of Willows was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 2 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of consecutive term for multi-convictions.
Jamil Andre Scoggins, 22, of Elk Grove was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 3 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Christina Lynn Wheeler, 44, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 3 on Cardinal Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $400,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, assault, battery with serious bodily injury, burglary, felon in possession of tear gas and other charges.
Paul Wayne Fowler, 56, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Dec 31 on Orange Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and driving under the influence.
Jeremy Steven Maurer, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 31 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon/strangulation, violation of parole and domestic violence.
Tiffany Rene Bailey, 48, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 30 on Highway 99W north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, vehicle theft and driving on a suspended license.
Cristova Miguel Bell, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 30 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Ricardo Garcia Agular, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 30 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and cultivation of marijuana.
Dennis Anthony Poncia, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 30 on Malton Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, warrant for failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Jeremy Lee Yates, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 30 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while armed, failure to appear on felony charge, manufacture/possession of short barreled shotgun, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
James Anthony Ponce, 59, of Morgan Hill was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carrying concealed firearm and criminal threats.
Amina Cristine Clark, 37, of Blue River, Ore., was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Dec. 29 and booked on suspicion of child abduction by non-custodial parent.
Kathy Lyn Knupp, 39, of Rainbow, Ore., was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Dec. 29 and booked on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abduction by non-custodial parent.
Brian Jacob Sisneros, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 29 at Jack in the Box in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive known stolen equipment and violation of court order.
Bobbi Desert Rose Thompson Gonzales, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 29 on Fifth Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Billy Albert Wyatt, 23, of Henderson, Texas was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer at the Raley’s store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
John Martin Paynter, 40, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 27 on Pebble Beach Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
DUI ARRESTS
David Anthony Chavez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 4 on Mina in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstruct public officer.
Lynn Barbara Atkins, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 1 on North Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Rochelle Reanna Burnett, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 1 on Belle Mille Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Kinsey Dale McAuliffe, 23, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 31 on Main Street in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving on a suspended license.
Ralph Zendejas, 66, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 28 on Interstate 5 at Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.