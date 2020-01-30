FELONY ARRESTS
Brentyn Donald Rocky Owen, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Eugene Lyn Miller, 59, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear in court and person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death and a parole hold.
Donnie Edward Bailey, 26, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Alan Miller, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger.
Don Tod Natho, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery and identifying info theft with prior.
Juan Ramon Perez, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance and violation of parole.
David Lee Geopfert, 21, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Earl Duane Jarvis, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, commit felony while out on bail, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Charles William Jones, 41, of Marysville was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Daryl Paul Shreve, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Miguel Angel Banuelos, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a parole hold.
Dana Bernard Brown, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Charles Albert Cope, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Nicholas Charles Doty, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Olivia Favela Lopez, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of food stamp program violation.
Alfonso George Garcia, 70, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, special allegation/bodily injury to more than one victim and special allegation of great bodily injury.
Marc Aaron Sogoian, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Thomas Ray Talley, 50, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
James Garreth Barr, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of identity theft.
Gregory Scott Welker, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as transient, violation of parole and violation of registered sex offenders use of electronic monitoring.
DUI ARRESTS
Derrick Jay Amstadter, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Luis Alberto Curiel, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined and contempt of court.
Timothy Aaron Hicks, 40, of Concord was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Yonathan Najera Angel, 32, of Yuba City was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, and other charges.
Justin Dale Rogers, 23, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Derrick Jay Amstadter, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Marcy Mae Metcalf, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Jeffery Lewis Johnson, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Arturo Rodriguez Esparza, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.