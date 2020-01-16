FELONY ARRESTS
Timothy James Mooney, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Martin Valencia, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $126,500 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit crime/grand theft auto, conspire to commit burglary, failure to appear in court after release, obstruct/resist arrest, receive known stolen property and other charges.
Jeremy Steven Maurer, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely and violation of parole.
Tommy Leroy Colson, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle/equipment and vehicle theft.
Dalton Joseph Meyers, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely.
Benjamin Marcus Jackson, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Laura Elizabeth Graham, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Zechariah Travis Cozine, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Miguel Angel Espana, 27, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and possession of a controlled substance.
Lauren Michelle Hawthorne, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of theft from elder or dependent adult and other charges.
Christopher Ryan Bloxham, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited in possession of firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Jorge Rogoberto Bravo, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and failure to register as transient sex offender.
Jason Cloutier, 42, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer on Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Keisha Lynn Dague, 31, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer on Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Marc Joseph Dawson, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Phillip Corey Graham, 59, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Tyler James Sanford, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Christina Marie Yelle, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Jeremy Dean Keeler, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jasmine Lynn Lalley, 33, was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jeremy Ray McNeely, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Mario Rivera, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Carlos Luis Partida, 26, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Robert Gene Conner, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, failure to appear in court, petty theft, possession of narcotic controlled substance, and other charges.
Alexander Michael Lemire, 30, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
David Nathan Simmons, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Gaganpreet Singh Gill, 26, of Manteca was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of narcotic controlled substance, and other charges.
Robert Michael Puglisi, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jace Thomas Hendrix, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Raymond Galvan, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.
Fes Valerii, 27, of Garberville was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving while suspended license.