FELONY ARRESTS
Destiny Dawn Adams, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/great bodily injury likely.
Calvin Jeffery Avery, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of make a fictitious check.
Gena Renae Hurd, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and violation of probation.
Maurice Provat Wimberly, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Juanita Marie Douglas, 55, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Robert Warren Gurwell, 43, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Tiffney Irene Scott, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $160,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Ronald Edward Taroli, 80, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person, criminal threats and exhibiting a firearm.
Brandon Everett Stauffacher, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Deborah Lynn Minshall, 43, of Rough and Ready was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and a fugitive from justice warrant.
Andrea Dionne Navone, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary.
Suzette Lee Santos, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving aid by misrepresentation, perjury, failure to appear and other charges.
Thomas Christopher Seagraves, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Charles Dove White, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Arturo Eugene Bent, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and petty theft.
Froylan Gonzalez Bustos, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, endangering a child, illegal possession of assault weapon and other charges.
Norman Eugene Beckley, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $190,000 bail and suspicion of any person who commits an assault likely to produce bodily injury, battery with serious injury, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Francisco Mendoza Chavez, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of plant/harvest/process marijuana.
Tammy Lee Harper, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Damian Gregory Anaya, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Trevor Elliot Deleon, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Nicole Melrose Risse, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
John Antonio Serrano, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Raymond Walston, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, possession of lead cane/billy club, obstruct arrest, possession of a controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, and other charges.
George Whitfield, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Rowland Lovefaust, 36, of Roseburg, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, addict driving a vehicle, fleeing peace officer and possession of billy club.
Mark Todd McGinnis, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Martin Contreras Pena, 23, of Ceres was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cliff David Harper, 48, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and addict driving a vehicle.
Mariano Gomez Lopez, 26, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on a suspended license and evading peace officer with disregard for safety.
William Henry Marshman, 73, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.