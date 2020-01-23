FELONY ARRESTS
Robert Michael Burden, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Jan. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Brett Ronnie Thomas Howell, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment, violation of post release community supervision, failure to appear in court on felony charge, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
David Andrew Eden, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Stephanie Leann Bradwell, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Javier Mendoza Garcia, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Andrea Dionne Navone, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary.
David Lawrence Milojevich, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into prison and other charges.
Amber Rose Scott, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of battery on peace officer with injury and fight in public place.
Paul Douglas Blake, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail.
Mary Belinda Rasmussen, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, child cruelty/possible injury or death, and disorderly conduct.
Michael James Staton, 41, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
Marlon Taverez, 25, of Kerman was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying loaded firearm in public/vehicle, ex-felon with firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of narcotic controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dino Eleck Vargas, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Agustine Anthony Corona, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Antone Marty Durrer, 44, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving while privilege suspended with prior conviction and other charges.
Darla Jean Simmons, 48, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Kyle John Grinnell, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder.
Julio Cesar Mora Farias, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, and other charges.
Steven Albert Morrision, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and vehicle theft.
DUI ARRESTS
Israel Ortiz Muniz, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.
Jonathan Frederick Gonsalves, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and possession of a controlled substance.
Enrique Arias Vazquez, 28, of Mandana was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ryan Levi Angel, 41, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Luis Manuel Delara, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Sharon Gayle Stauffer, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.