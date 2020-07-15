FELONY ARRESTS
Kelly James Paullus, 36, of Rogue River, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying loaded firearm in public and exhibit/draw firearm in presence of motor vehicle occupant.
Michael Anthony Rogers, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dawn Danyell Thevenot, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts perjury and aid by misrepresentation.
Shannon Marie Woods, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to child.
Daisy Cherie Gozhak, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Dylan Vincent Mehringer, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer
Brook Thomas Bonner, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
James Victor Thornton, 30, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer July 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, violation of probation and other charges.
Jeremy Micael Cappello, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Thomas Ray Talley, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Marc Joseph Dawson, 37, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a state parole officer July 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Andrea Renee Collette, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Gonzalo Luna Hernandez, 43, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer July 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of disregard safety while evading peace officer, obstruct/resist public officer, receiving stolen motor vehicle and vehicle theft.
Christian Thomas Sandoval Perez, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $53,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
April Jean Elizabeth Curry, 39, of Rowlett, Texas was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer July 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sell/furnish marijuana and vehicle theft.
Robert Anton Northern, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Christopher William Tirri, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and cruelty to child by endangering health.
Marc Joseph Dawson, 37, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a state parole officer July 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Maurice Rahkem Hempstead, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1.2 million and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 and sending harmful matter to minor.
Michael Brian Sullivan, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
David Mark Thommen, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Carlos Edward Valdez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Jimmy Joe Latimer, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lisa Ann Mendoza, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cindy Louise Cook, 60, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Leland Jacob Boyles, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts driving under the influence.
Terry Lee Woodward, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.