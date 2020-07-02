FELONY ARRESTS
Louis Willam Buelna, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Desiree Lynn Jean Doll, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers.
Thomas Bellman Perales, 60, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer June 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, resisting executive officer, threaten school/public officer/employee and other charges.
Jessica Paige Shults, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft.
Mariah Rose Silva, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and inflict injury upon child.
Loren Marie Cluke, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear as witness at preliminary hearing.
Maria Carmon Espinosa Gonzales, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and unauthorized change to river.
James Ray Griffin, 31, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice warrant.
German Zepeda Silva, 34, of California was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and unauthorized change to river.
Carolina Guerra Villalobos, 35, was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and unauthorized change to river.
Manuel Larios Soto, 36, of Merced was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and unauthorized change to river.
Jose Zepeda Machain, 63, was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and unauthorized change to river.
Brandy Jean Holmes, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear as witness at preliminary hearing.
Brian Patrick Mitchell, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Fred Ray Beckett, 70, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and possession of a controlled substance.
Sean Von Baldwin, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attempted robbery, ex-felon with firearm, and two counts violation of probation.
Cary Sue Freeman, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Antonio Navarro Gonzalez, 26, was arrested by a CHP officer June 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined and driving without a license.
Francis Eugene Eulner, 57, of Pinole was arrested by a CHP officer June 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Dalton Levi Price, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Danisha Dawn Slay, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.