FELONY ARRESTS
Kelli-Jo Marie Davis, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Osvaldo J Gutierrez Tafolla, 25, of Wapato, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer July 14 and bookedi nto the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of assault and making criminal threats.
Ryan Daniel Lane, 40, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injuyr and special allegation of 2/3 strikes one prior.
Mark David Neggers, 53, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and shoplifting.
Jesse Nichole Whited, 32, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer July 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Ramon Angel Carriedo, 29, of Lincoln was arrested by a CHP officer July 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and vehicle theft.
Ramon Sisneros Connolly, 46, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
Miguel Ramirez, 20, of Fresno was arrested by a CHP officer July 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 and suspicion of use of false compartment with intent to conceal illegal substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
DUI ARRESTS
Jacob Jeffrey Pipkin, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges
Martin Luther Anderson, 30, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer July 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Lisa Marie Anderson, 30, of Marysville was arrested by a CHP officer July 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Michael Gene Moran, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Charles Guy Dever, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.