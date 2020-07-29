FELONY ARRESTS
Darry Lee Larsen, 32, of Redmond was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator July 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery.
Jonah Michael Baker, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and multiple misdemeanor charges.
Edgar Rafael Griego-Rodriguez, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Edward John McLaughlin, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2,180,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, aid in arson, arson, consecutive term for multi-convictions, corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, damage power line, exhibit deadly weapon, prior felony convictions, special allegation two priors, and other charges.
Victor Adam Petkus, 47, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Leonard Allen Smith, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Anthony Ramon Solorio, 18, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
Ignacio Giron Flores, 28, was arrested by a Fish and Game officer July 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy, cultivation/process marijuana and other charges.
Steven Timothy James Council, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Thomas Anthony Heredia, 66, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Zhen Hui Weng, 49, was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, and other charges.
Sai Qing Xu, 44, was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, and other charges.
Jason Alan Blackard, 37, of Concord was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, ex-felon with firearm, grand theft and multiple identifying information theft.
Aileen Fernandez Tendencia, 41, of Bay Point was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and use of others identification.
Raymond Lee Henderson, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate/special circumstances and other charges.
Brandon Wade Garry, 35, was arrested by a Corning police officer July 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, parole hold, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Shane Michael Heard, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/more than $1,000 and other charges.
Russel Michael Jedinak, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Sherry Christine Allen, 49, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Bailey Jane Sisson, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.