FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas Arnold Lanford, 45, of Platina was arrested by a CHP officer July 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and willful cruelty to child.
Garrett Elgar Stogsdill, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft, three counts of violation of probation and other charges.
Troy Austin Strong West, 21, of Hayfork was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of marijuana for sales.
Corey Gene Piper, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane or such and violation of post release community supervision.
Claudia Susana Castillo Reyes, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Cody Victor Sly, 26, of Central Point was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
Dennis Anthony Poncia, 39, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
Saralyn Ann Watson, 34, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer July 5 and booked into the Tehama County
Christopher Lee Reed, 38, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Lorenzo Mendoza Anguiano, 41, of Modesto was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of armed with firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit a crime, pollute near state waters, cultivation of marijuana and pollute waters with petroleum.
Kassandra Lynn Corder, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and violation of probation.
Dario Richardo Farias Sanchez, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of armed with firearm while committing a felony, divert natural flow of water, pollute near state waters, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Kathleen Lynn Husted, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Clifford William Lindauer, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 30 on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and cruelty to animals.
DUI ARRESTS
Brenda Martinez, 40, of Van Nuys was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and child abuse.
Oscar Cruz Martin, 41, of Oakland was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Roxanne Joy Thibeau, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.