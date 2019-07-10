FELONY ARRESTS
Michaela Dominique Linarez, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 7 on the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $103,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and vehicle obstructing roadway.
Michael William McCabe, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 8 on the 7900 block of Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Christian Michelle Moreno, 25, of Susanville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 8 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Benjamin Thomas Quaid, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 4 on Rio Vista Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 5 on Sister Mary Columbia Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jason Richard Machado, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 6 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded can/blackjack and trespassing.
Joshua Gerald Simpson, 33, of Compton was arrested by a CHP officer July 5 on Snively Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $119,140 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, flight from peace officer while driving recklessly, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, and other charges.
Christina Diane Steele, 23, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 at the Lake California Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer July 3 at the parole office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Sean Latriel Landry, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 3 on Carol in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $213,000 bail and suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Mario Rivera, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 3 on the 1100 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Rachel Michelle McGinnis, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 4 at the Antelope Boulevard bridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Spiker Ryan Cahalan, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jamie Margot Eaton, 41, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 2 on Ash in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Nicholas Ryan Ginn, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on Ponderosa Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, possession of leaded can/blackjack and other charges.
Todd Michael Pintar, 39, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 2 on Ash in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Raymond Begley, 28, of Gilroy was arrested by a CHP officer July 8 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Richard Eldon Boeckholt, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 5 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Cristian Homberto Garcia, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 5 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two count driving over the alcohol legal limit.
Donald Jerry Rosenberg, 27, of Grass Valley was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 on Highway 36 at Hog Lake and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jose Constancio, 50, of West Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer July 6 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges.
Gary Lee Cotten, 64, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 6 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Katherine Gail Hamilton, 63, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer July 7 on the 600 block of Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Lester Francisco Lopez Aguilar, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 3 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Phoenix Janell Gutierrez, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 4 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.