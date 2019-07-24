FELONY ARRESTS
Robert Ray Cooper, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 22 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and other charges.
Omar Deavone Davis, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer July 22 on Develan Road at Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion violation of parole, receiving known stolen property, robbery, and willful cruelty to child.
Jonathan Nava Garcia, 23, of Palo Alto was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of shooting from a motor vehicle.
Robert Martin Amaral, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 19 on Cabernet Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of oral copulation of person under 18 years and unlawful intercourse with minor.
Jason Lee Benson, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator July 18 on Antelope Boulevard at the Sacramento River and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $17,000 bail and suspicion of sending harmful matter to minor for purpose to seduce minor and other charges.
Albert Cottrell, 36, of Dublin was arrested by a CHP officer July 18 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant July 19 at the Sacramento River in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $58,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey peace officer, obstruct/resist arrest, violation of parole and vehicle theft.
Joshua Adam Hagar, 37, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 19 on Highway 99W at Lolita Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Joshua Don Hughes, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 19 on Manahan Court and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation.
Devin Charles Johnson, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 19 on Interstate 5 near Hooker Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm.
Katy Lynn Mullen, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 19 on Manahan Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of grand theft from person.
Maxfield Alexander Parish, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 19 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Mynette Lynn Schuldt, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 20 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of fraud to obtain aid.
Robin Marie Freisheim, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on First Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Rishell Irene Hurd, 55, of Roseburg, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer July 21 on Interstate 5 at Flores Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and concealing stolen vehicle.
Stacie Dawn Dempsey, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer July 18 on Black Butte Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Derrick Eugene Garcia, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 18 on Rio Del Rey Court in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Zachery Joseph Hadler Marshen, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 18 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed criminal action, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Oscar Uriel Merazavila, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 18 on Fourth Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Tyler James Sanford, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 18 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of perjury, receiving known stolen property, vehicle theft, and other charges.
Julie Ann Kelstrom, 48, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 17 on the 11900 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Tyler Nelson, 27, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 17 on the 11900 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Ashley Renee Reynolds, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Eric Orlando Jetty Santos, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 17 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jeremy Dwayne Schulte, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 17 at the Travel Lodge and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Arturo Servin, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 17 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Robert Alexander Ussery, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 17 at Circle K in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 16 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jeremiah Paul Ray Setzer, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 16 at Hess Brothers on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of forgery and violation of post release community supervision.
Vivian Marie Wright, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 16 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property.
DUI ARRESTS
Victor Hugo Aguilar Herrera, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 18 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael McDonald, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 18 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Johnathan Wayne Fox, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 20 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Hunter James Latham, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 20 on Sutter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Richard Eldon Garcia, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Lester Leighton Gonzalez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tyler James Hillen, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 17 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.