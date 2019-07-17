FELONY ARRESTS
Dusty Lane Rhoads, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 15 on Pine Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $71,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment with violence and other charges.
Ruben Michael Morales Moran, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 15 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon.
Carlin Rebecca Bowles, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 15 at DRC and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Hermensildo Guillermo Salinas, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 15 on Rawson Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled subtsance.
Patrick James Armstrong, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon/strangulation, and two counts inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Bradley Scott Russell, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 12 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Douglas Scott Sullivan, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 12 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $68,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment with violence, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Lloyd Marshall, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 12 on White Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Crystal Lynn Rothgery, 29, of Highlands was arrested by a CalFire officer July 13 on Highway 99W at Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property of another, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance in jail and other charges.
Helen Elizabeth Sparks, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 13 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Leonel Valladarez, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 13 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $66,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Michelle Irene Watkins, 34, of Junction City was arrested by a Corning police officer July 13 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Brandon Bear Allen, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evading peace officer with disregard for safety and other charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Matthew Lyle Milliman, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
James Edward Rubio, 27, of Bakersfield was arrested by a Corning police officer July 13 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $68,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Joshua Vic Stevenson, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on Little Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Nicholas Amery Black, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer July 11 on Brecken Ridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Scott David Brand, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Randy Wayne Elliott, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of parole violation and other charges.
Roberto Morales, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 11 on Eureka Way in Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, violation of probation, vandalism and other charges.
Lisa Olivia Scott, 48, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Efrain Corona Castillo, 31, of Oakdale was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department July 10 at RCCC and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 10 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Rachel Lavern Freeman, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 10 on North Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,500 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse, inflict injury upon child and other charges.
Zane Andrew Kaufman, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 10 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Tyler Raymond McDermott, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 on El Cerito Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Stephanie Lyn Parken, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 on Jefferson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,500 bail and suspicion of falsely representing self as another to peace officer and other charges.
James Adlerbert Russell, 36, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a Corning police officer July 10 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receive known stolen property and other charges.
Joseph Rios Acevedo Hastings, 29, of Vacaville was arrested by a state parole officer July 9 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dennis Lee Akles, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and vehicle theft.
Gerardo Jose Garcia, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 9 on Wisconsin Road near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child and possession of marijuana for sale.
Raphy J. Medrano, 27, of New Jersey was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 9 on Wisconsin Road near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $90,000 bail and suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammo and possession of firearm by felon.
James David Oakden, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator July 9 on Tommes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years.
Randall Lee Rogers, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 9 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of contact with minor with intent to commit sexual offense and other charges.
Enriqueta Sylvia Ruddell, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 9 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence.
Robert Anthony Schornsten, 26, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama county Jail on suspicion of vandalism, and two counts failure to appear on felony charge.
Lucas Eugene Simpson, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 9 on Paynes Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge Acevedo Gutierrez, 28, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 14 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit/run property damage.
Alyssa Linda Lee Dent, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 12 on Robinson Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Robert Alvarez, 62, of Gladstone, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer July 13 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Francisco Barragan, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 13 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of drunk driving, two counts driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and violation of probation.
Sanith Nhean, 35, of Fresno was arrested by a CHP officer July 14 on Bowman Road at Lake California and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Yolanda Carmen Nunez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Maldonado Luis Sandoval, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 13 on Fourth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Debra Louise Houts, 57, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 10 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and violation of probation.
Michele Troutman Norbury, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 11 on Rio in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with priors, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving without a license and other charges.
Paul Leonard Mazorra, 64, of Yuba City was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 on Highway 36W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.