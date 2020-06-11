FELONY ARRESTS
Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Sesar Oswald Diaz Ruvalcaba, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment and other charges.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Garrett Louis Best, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon or force likely to inflict great bodily injury, battery on former spouse and false imprisonment.
Mark David Murand, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Don Tod Natho, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of intent to defraud, unauthorized use of another’s identification and other charges.
Katrina Cay Trachy, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, child cruelty and two counts violation of probation.
Francisco Villalobos Amezcua, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force and attempted carjacking.
Jhonael Morales Demetrio, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, and other charges.
Kristin Leela Dunlan, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Roberto Villa Rajas, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation of marijuana, and other charges.
Michael James Staton, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Ryan Bayley Stevenson, 35, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of concealed firearm in vehicle, two counts failure to appear on felony charges, felon committed while on bail, sell/furnish marijuana and other charges.
Tammi Jo Dennis, 55, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agent June 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of firearm by felon.
Cesar Daniel Navarrete Martinez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of plant/harvest marijuana and other charges.
Mario Rivera, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Amanda Marie Shoffner, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force.
Jesus Manuel Brunner, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false check, felony committed while on bail and other charges.
Lucas Samuel East, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Samantha Carrie Foster, 31, of Brentwood was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false check and special allegation of offense committed while on bail.
Jessica Leah Jimenez, 37, of Chico was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of inhabited building and vandalism.
Don Tod Natho, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/forge drivers license, identifying information theft with prior, and other charges.
Salvador Esteven Rabago, 40, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy, false personation and other charges.
Virginia Rose Ruvalcaba, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Kari Dawn Stowe, 34, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and other charges.
Britten Paige Turner, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Jason Alan Blackard, 37, of Concord was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Jesus Manuel Brunner, 28, was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Timothy Andrew Long, 53, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with priors.
James Ivan Ridge, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Yonatan Binyamin Tzafir, 25, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and burglary.
Destiny Leigh Vancil, 24, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and burglary.
Krystall Dee Walker, 34, of Oakland was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation with special circumstance.
DUI ARRESTS
On Man Coong, 61, of Oakland was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Garrett Merrill Rangel, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff CHP officer June 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.