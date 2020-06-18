FELONY ARRESTS
David Chauncey Cook, 34, of Manton was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Levi Hale Morgan, 21, of Chester was arrested by a CHP officer June 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and driving under the influence.
Teresa Annalove Ellis, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, attempted burglary, habitual criminal, evading peace officer, obstruct public officer, prior felony convictions, special allegation two strikes, vehicle thefts and other charges.
John Peter Garcia, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer June 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, battery, driving under the influence, mayhem, and other charges.
Shane Thomas McKean, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex felon in possession of firearm and other charges.
Nicholas Amery Black, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of registered sex offender out of compliance and violation of probation.
Jose Guadalupe Beltran Garcia, 27, was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer June 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, pollute waters, and other charges.
George Lee Casey, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Hailley Rennae Crawford, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Edward Carlisle Fields, 58, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment with violence, and attack with force or deadly weapon.
John Leroy Roy Kuykendall, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and violation of parole.
DUI ARRESTS
Nicholas Kurt Hardwick, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Zachary Sean Owen Callahan, 29, of Sherman Oaks was arrested by a CHP officer June 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Gerardo Rueda Cisneros, 54, of Wenatchee, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer June 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, obstruct or resist arrest and resisting executive officer.
Richardo Herrera Madera, 23, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and other charges.