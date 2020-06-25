William Richard Keys, 40, of Clear Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Jason Anthony Griffin, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Jackson Antonio Ochinero, 23, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and misdemeanor charges.
Jeremy Lee Yates, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, possession of short-barreled shotgun/rifle and other charges.
Paul Anthony Najar, 36, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of two counts carry dirk or dagger and criminal threats.
Miguel Angel Vargas, 30, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Paul Robert Armstrong, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Christopher James Bunn, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer June 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Brandon Eli Harris, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of stolen property, violation of probation and use or possession of tear gas.
Christina Jeanette Hathorn, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon and assault with caustic chemical.
Shannon Marie Applegate, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Bud Michael Potter, 36, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of tear gas, possession of leaded cane/billy-club, and other charges.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, robbery and other charges.
Jared Tyler Wilson, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of firearm by felon, violation of probation, vehicle theft and other charges.
Tanner James Enos, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm and carry a loaded firearm in public.
Sherry Patricia Ann McKay, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Primitivo Solis Ramos, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Randall Sheyne Drake, 45, of Yulee, Flo., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Devin Tyler Capps, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Junior Santiago Palos, 27, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jose Luis Martinez Parra, 31, of Yakima, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer June 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.