FELONY ARRESTS
Colton Scott Smith, 20, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer June 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement June 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Joshua Ryan Frailey, 18, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer June 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment and other charges.
Miguel Angel Rios Garcia, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, vandalism and misdemeanor charges.
Mark Steven Autry, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer May 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of registered sex offender out of compliance.
Cody Ben Bowen, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary of inhabited dwelling when person present, domestic violence, robbery, attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Bobby Alexander Romero, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Anita Louise Thayer, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and attempted, willful deliberate premeditated murder.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, vehicle theft and other charges.
Jennifer Michele Rush, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Calvin Dale Free Meister, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
Christopher Brian Cahalan, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of controlled substance for sale, special allegation of offense committed while on bail and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Ralph Nathaniel Galindo, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jessica Ellen Trucks, 48, of Weaverville was arrested by a CHP officer May 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Raju Singh, 47, of Redmond was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving without a license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shain Shirley, 49, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Jeffrey Alan Davis, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Mohamed Mounir, 38, of Oregon was arrested by a CHP officer May 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Michael Sterring Beaton, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.