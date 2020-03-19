FELONY ARRESTS
Michelle Louise Oliverez, 53, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Monica Ann Ramos, 43, of Hayward was arrested by a CHP officer March 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy.
Christopher Loyd Simpson, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Christopher Carl Martin, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a leaded cane and other charges.
Ronald Marion Guest, 54, of Kirkwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Anthony Ryan Jones, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats.
David Nathan Simmons, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and transportation of a narcotic controlled substance.
Bobbi Desert Rose Thompson Gonzales, 29, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Justin Daniel Wilmore, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Arturo Servin, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment and other charges.
Connie Sue Stevens. 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/not firearm, receive known stolen property and other charges.
Craig Allen Kidd, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 10 on the 4200 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
DUI ARRESTS
Carl Fenton Hawthorne, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Juan Enrique Trujillo, 51, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer March 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drug causing injury and contempt of court.
Linda Sue Wilms, 64, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mitchell Lee Shepherd, 24, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Joshua Donald Berry, 38, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Anthony Ivan Bravo, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jennifer Dyan Davison, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
April Candice Mae Lipkin, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.