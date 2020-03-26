FELONY ARRESTS
James Lawrence Nelson, 31, of Highland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade police officer with disregard for safety, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Angela Rae Quintana, 37, a transient was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation ad vandalism.
Bianca Gabrielle Mandapat Loyola, 29, of Vallejo was arrested by a CHP officer March 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts false personation to officer with special circumstances, and other charges.
Heather Lynn Lindauer, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and sale of a controlled substance.
Joshua Scott Cornsilk, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony child cruelty resulting in injury and other charges.
Brandon Wade Garry, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Joseph Messiah Stevens, 23, of San Diego was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Connor May Nolan, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ismael Flores Chavez, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer March 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a license suspended for DUI.
Daniel Rios Pedraza, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer March 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Julian Fidel Reyes, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer March 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Manuel Balido White, 40, of Sacramento was arrested y a Corning police officer March 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Anthony Chrystopher Resendez, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Olivia Darlene Orr, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer March 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.