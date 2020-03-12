FELONY ARRESTS
Alfredo Arteaga Chavez, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and misdemeanor charges.
Samuel Richardo Popoy, 22, was arrested by a CHP officer March 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of work release program.
Victoria Lynn Stapleton, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of failure to appear in court and other charges.
Andrew Benjamin Bolayog, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail and misdemeanor charges.
Brandon Wade Garry, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on March 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole.
Kayli Nicole Lynn McCarley, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by Corning police officer March 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Jerry Lee Thorpe, 48, of Clearlake was arrested by a Corning police officer March 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a switchblade, possession of tear gas by a felon, possession of a billyclub, and other charges.
Ilario Claudio Merino Quiroz, 32, of Woodburn, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer March 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed firearm while driving, carry concealed stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of marijuana/hashish for sale and other charges.
John David Vaughn, 39, of Corning was arrested by law enforcement March 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Miguel Gomez Ginez, 32, of Madera was arrested by a CHP officer March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carrying a concealed stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of marijuana for sale, and other charges.
Elijah Trelious Jenkins, 23, of Fresno was arrested by a CHP officer March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious injury.
Nathaniel Andre Lekehrer, 27, of Redding was arrested by law enforcement March 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and stalking.
Baily Anne Woods, 23, of Antelope was arrested by law enforcement March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit and crime and transportation, sale or distribution of a controlled substance.
Christopher Ryan Bloxham, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and other charges.
Miguel Santiago Juarez, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Anthony Alven Starks, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Edward Reginald Thomas, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Christina Marie Yelle, 34, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of two counts burglary, failure to appear on felony charge, false check, possession of a controlled substance, receiving known stolen property, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Daniel Alan Jones, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges
Austreberto Rafael Santamaria Valencia, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
James Robert Smith, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, sale of a controlled substance and was placed on a parole hold.
George Edward Bacon, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of escape from jail.
Jerrel Dwayne Ford, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Terry Lee Grayson, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Derrick Scott Lancaster, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Anthony James Ashlock, 59, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter, forge vehicle registration.
Jay Walter Clifford, 71, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/not firearm.
Christopher Mathew Dailey, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury and other charges.
Franklin Gene Gridley, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of false personate, obstruct/resist arrest, two counts possession of narcotic substance for purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and two counts transportation of a narcotic controlled substance.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan Manuel Maldonado Mariscal, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Autumn Sunshine Walker, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jamie Robert Coleman, 40, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving the wrong way on a divided highway and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Joey Franz Posvancz, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possessing a controlled substance.
Brian Xavier Aguayo, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Corning police officer March 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended license due to DUI violation.