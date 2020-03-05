FELONY ARRESTS
Jerry Benjamin Stephens, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Harley Davidson Graham, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Bailey Jane Sisson, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Joshua Alexander Goldsborough, 40, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder.
Ranae Ilene Torres, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death.
Daniel Palominos Salas, 32, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on supsicion of two counts vandalism, hit and run, driving under the influence and other charges.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 34, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Brittnie Michelle Fonseca, 30, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possess driver’s license/identification to commit forgery, forgery, failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
Gregg Timothy Covey, 21, of Santa Clara was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail.
Curtis Frank Anderson, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, felon in possession of firearm and other charges.
Robert Lewis Denlay, 54, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Steven John Quinn, 51, of Gresham, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.
Samuel Ramey Ranberg, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer on Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as arson registrant and violation of parole.
Steven Tongvahn, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Douglas Martin Dean, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of three counts of failure to appear on felony charge.
Matthew Marc Nathaniel Jiminez, 35, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, failure to appear on felony count, forgery, and receive known stolen property.
Devin Charles Johnson, 33, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
William Richard Keys, 39, of Clear Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Michael Anthony Rogers, 36, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Aaron Richard Smith, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Noui Ekkaphanh, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Joseph David Lewis, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Shane Warren Purcell, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attempted robbery, burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Ricardo Diaz Salazar, 43, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Joshua Keith Bowden, 36, of Zebulon, Georgia was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Raymond Walter Goodwin, 80, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Travis Justin Hall, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Ramiro Hipolito Solis, 34, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and hit and run with property damage.