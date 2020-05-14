FELONY ARRESTS
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of crimes against elder or dependent adults, obstruct or resist arrest and violation of post release community supervision.
Miguel Angel Villalbos, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement May 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and two counts sale of a controlled substance.
Teodolo Aparicio Palominos, 50, was arrested by a Corning police officer May 11 and was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct public officer.
Tucker Joseph Mattis, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Michael Joseph Bell, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and resisting arrest.
Steven Daniel Yokum, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Austin Sinclair Love, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Kenneth Allen Pylant, 44, of Barstow was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted willful, deliberate premeditated murder, inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment, kidnaping, possession of leaded cane and torture.
Mathew Edward Bacon, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another and false report of crime.
Jennifer Lee Mackenzie, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property of another and false report of crime.
Matthew Louis Sena, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and vandalism.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another and a parole hold.
DUI ARRESTS
Angelica Esmeralda Angel Rivera, 21, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer May 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Kennith Ames Denlay, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Inty Marina Picado, 40, of Pittsburg was arrested by a CHP officer May 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Timothy Adam Wallace, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Thomas Derek Byers, 27, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Virginia Rose Ruvalcaba, 321, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct.
Desiree Renee Kump, 38, of Marysville was arrested by a CHP officer May 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.