FELONY ARRESTS
Oscar Casas Carrillo, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 10 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of endangering a child, exhibiting deadly weapon and other charges.
Michelle Elizabeth Haeffelin, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer May 10 on Highway 99W at Manor Lane and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on written promise and other charges.
Nicole Ann McVay, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 10 on Colony in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely.
Michelle Dawn Taylor, 24, of Dunbar, W.V., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 10 at Mill Creek Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and obstruct/resist arrest.
David Donald Allen, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Byron Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Isaac Anthony Desouza Bottoms, 25, of Cottonwood was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on May 11 and booked into the jail on suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death and other charges.
Dawn Marie Finn, 44, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 11 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Charles Frank Hindbaugh, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 11 on El Cerrito in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Michael Ray Mullins, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 11 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jeff Tsan, 53, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and other charges.
Ricky James Candler, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 12 on Stanmar Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Robert Andrew Duarte, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 12 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Jin Quan Jiang, 36, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator May 12 on Eighmy Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jian Mel Ma, 64, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator May 12 on Eighmy Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jeremy David Mendez, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 12 on Truckee Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and other charges.
Ut Fong Ngai, 42, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator May 12 on Eighmy Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
James David Piel, 36, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 12 at Rolling Hills Casino RV Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Robert Ellison Scharpp, 52, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 12 at the Woodson State Campground on South Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Fabiola Alejo Perez, 32, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer on Tehama Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and force/attack with a deadly weapon:great bodily injury likely.
Tyler Bruce Beloit, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Kimball in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Samantha Michelle Fisher, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 13 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation/special circumstances and other charges.
Donna Jayne Otlowski, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, failure to appear on felony charge, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, sale of controlled substance, theft of utility services and other charges.
Anthony Brian Torres, 32, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 14 at the Corning Skate Park on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
John Lee Farmer, 43, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Interstate 5 near Gyle and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Rodney Franklin French, 39, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 15 on Papas Place in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson of forest land and other charges.
Lauren Ashley Lowry, 32, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 15 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Emanuel Armando Cervantes, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 16 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession firearm/ammunition.
Samuel Travis Coates, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 14 at Corning Skate Park on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Terry Lee Grayson, 51, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 10 on Fourth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving on a suspended license with priors, hit and run, and other charges.
Robert Charles Derheim, 50, of Bremer, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer May 11 on Interstate 5 near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and vandalism.
William Everett Puffenbarger, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 11 on Givens in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
Jaden Kedrick Meyers, 18, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer May 14 at the CHP Cottonwood Scales on Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Stephanie Lynn Zanin, 41, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Valley Ford Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Joshua Taylor Thompson, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 16 on Tehama Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
David Brian Cobb, 50, of Placerville was arrested by a CHP officer May 14 on Montgomery Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and hit and run/property damage.