FELONY ARRESTS
Mark Edward Holtdorf, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Dustin Radley Scholfield, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by law enforcement May 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2000,000 bail and suspicion of two could failure to appear on felony charges,
Christopher Lewis Brace, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
Maryann Sunshine Medina, 62, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and vandalism.
Rockford James Bell, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen vehicle or equipment, two counts vehicle theft, forge/alter vehicle registration, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Jason Che Estrella, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combines, possession of stolen property.
Anthony Eli Mojica, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of sexual battery and misdemeanor charges.
Isac Carlos Delgado, 42, of Fresno was arrested by a Corning police officer May 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of participate in criminal street gang, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of ammunition by felon and sale of a controlled substance.
A Dreamer, 55, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jonathan Daniel Garcia, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury.
Teodolo Aparicio Palominos, 50, was arrested by a Corning police officer May 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct public officer.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of crimes against elder or dependent adult, obstruct or resist arrest and violation of post release community supervision.
Miguel Angel Villalobos, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement May 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, and two counts sale of a controlled substance.
DUI ARRESTS
Antonio Hernandez Hernandez, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Alecia Merinda Sinclair, 39, was arrested by a CHP officer May 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Christine Frances Noyer, 56, of Paradise was arrested by a CHP officer May 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Michael Ryan Rittenhouse, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Alan Randolph Scott, 33, of Folsom was arrested by a CHP officer May 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
Isaiah Quintan Harvey, 33, of Titusville was arrested by a CHP officer May 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.