FELONY ARRESTS
Mathew Lee Ebersole, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, mayhem, and reckless driving with alcohol.
Kathleen Lynn Husted, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment/possible injury or death, and domestic violence.
Oscar Uriel Merazavila, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Coring police officer May 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest, obstruct/resist executive officer and violation of probation.
Sheila Marie Hoaglen, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Wesley George King, 78, of Brookings, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years and sexual penetration with foreign object/victim under 14 years.
Jeremiah Paul Ray Setzer, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, obstruct/resist executive officer, and two counts possession of controlled substance.
James Mitch Celano, 49, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Emilio Eliseo Delgado, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict injury on child, receive known stolen property and other charges.
Miguel Garcia, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and obstruct public officers.
Brenden Dean Martin, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, cruelty to elder/dependent adult and possession/purchase cocaine base for sale.
Ronald David Miller, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of indecent exposure and violation of parole.
Michael Craig Baker, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of concealed weapon with prior conviction, loaded firearm in public, violation of parole, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, manufacture/possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
William Matthew Craig Cole, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, shoot firearm negligently and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Sterring Beaton, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mandi Callette Parker, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ronnie Allen Traux, 41, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer May 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Evelyn Salazar, 32, of Woodland was arrested by a CHP officer May 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Paiton Douglas Mofield, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.