FELONY ARRESTS
John Cornelis Poldervaart, 51, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 4 on Capay Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $18,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Gauge Allen Dean, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Amanda Lorraine Draper, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Paul Anthony Najar, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts carry dirk or dagger and trespass.
Jason Alan Blackard, 37, of Concord was arrested by a CHP officer May 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate/special circumstances, forge/alter vehicle registration, forgery, possession/purchase cocaine base for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Brian Lee Gulbranson, 44, of Hornbrook was arrested by a CHP officer May 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Christopher Lewis Brace, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, grand theft of labor and vehicle theft.
Jason Anthony Griffin, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, cruelty to elder/dependent adult and violation of parole.
Jeremy Scott Stueart, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and misdemeanor charges.
Ronald David Cook, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment by violence, forcible rape and kidnapping.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Clifford Thurston, 51, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and driving under the influence.
Charles Guy Dever, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Juan Luis Garcia, 37, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer April 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Douglas Donald Cadell, 53, of San Jacinto was arrested by a CHP officer April 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Somekhit Phoumychack, 30, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.