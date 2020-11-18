FELONY ARRESTS
Billy Albert Wyatt, 23, of Henderson, Texas, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 8 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Jose Ricardo Grajeda Juarez, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 9 at the Raley’s store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Frank Edwards Krulish, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 9 at the Alameda County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted willful, deliberate premeditated murder.
Thomas Ray Talley, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 9 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion violation of parole and other charges.
Jasmine Lynn Lalley, 34, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 10 on Crosby in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of prisoner in possession of weapon.
Ronal Equizabal Figueroa, 40, of Toutle, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 11 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, and other charges.
Donald Richard Schiff, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 11 at Dave’s Boots on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and misdemeanor charges.
Dayln Devon Mason, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 12 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles, vandalism, vandalism to place of worship, and misdemeanor charges.
Donna Jaybne Otlowski, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 12 on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, failure to appear on felony charge, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, and possession of known stolen property.
Rebecca Nicole Spliethof, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 12 on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Christopher Mathew Dailey, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 13 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury and misdemeanor charges.
Douglas Martin Dean, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release from jail, and misdemeanor charges.
Elijah Sage Corbin Les Shaver, 18, of Gerber was arrested by Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 14 on the 8300 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Virgil Eugene Milligan, 48, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 15 on the 9800 block of Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI ARRESTS
Debra Kathleen Leath, 65, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 13 on Blackburn Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rodrigo Hernandez Huato, 24, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 15 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.
Marjorie Lynn Culley, 35, of Bella Vista was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 15 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.