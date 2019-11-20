FELONY ARRESTS
Quan Long, 50, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer was arrested by Nov. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keeping a place to sell narcotic controlled substance, planting marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Kenneth Frank Neidzwiecki, 51, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court and other charges.
Shi Hai Wu, 44, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agent Nov. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, plant marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Christopher William Tirri, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Rebecca Barr, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, keep a place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Doroteo Blas Juarez, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge in court, transportation of a controlled substance, special allegation and other charges.
Johnny Allen Lipani, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Crystal Marie Sainz, 23, was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of concentrate cannabis, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Gerald Clinton Strong, 27, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Ronald David Miller, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Lawrence Lawson, 49, of West Point was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Rashell Denise Stogden, 46, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of present false documentation for compensation.
Louis William Buelna, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Ronald Marion Guest, 53, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jon Gilbert Peel, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Brandon John Perez, 33, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Cody Michael Aikin, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale.
Mark Leborne Belisle, 25, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Leartis Kamau Caradine, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Eugene Lyn Miller, 59, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Kylee Marie Lutz, 20, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a driver’s license.
Gabriel Morales Castrejon, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Miguel Angel Banuelos, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Ubaldo Cortez, 31, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and driving on a licensed suspended for DUI.
Pedro Renteria Rabago, 52, of Gridley was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Lorenzo Angel Mendoza Morfin, 19, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Benito Cerda Garcia, 24, was arrested by a CHP on Nov. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstruct a public officer.