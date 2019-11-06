FELONY ARRESTS
Deondre Earl Kamena Bottoms, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, carry concealed stolen firearm, carry dirk or dagger, carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of firearm by felon, receive known stolen property, and other charges.
Dustin Cory Lindstrom, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of stolen property and other charges.
Maureen Marie Moyer, 65, of Ocean Shores was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of insurance fraud.
Christopher Lee Baker, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment/possible injury-death, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, hit and run/death or injury, kidnapping, obstruct/resist arrest and violation of post release community supervision.
Angelina Marie Castillo, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of three counts accessory, willful injury to child and other charges.
Kassandra Lynn Corder, 28, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and willful cruelty to child/possible injury-death.
Geronimo Quintana Delarosa, 53, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Dillion Lee Radford, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Joseph Eugene Ure II, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, violation of post release community supervision and sale of a controlled substance.
Michael Joel Anderson, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence with prior convictions and other charges.
Todd Jason Harvey, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Foua Hang, 44, of St. Paul, Minn., was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Sabrina Sue Johnson, 38, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of two counts false identification to peace officer, two counts petty theft, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance, and other charges.
Truelena Marie Sanchez, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment.
Ann Teresa Beck, 66, of Manton was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/not firearm.
Thomas Lane Cadotte, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Douglas Martin Dean, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Katina Marie Vandoren, 40, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court after release on bail, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and other charges.
Jose Damian Camargo, 39, of Corning was arrested law enforcement Oct. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted grand theft, embezzle property under lease, two counts forgery, grand theft of animal carcass and theft from elder.
Angela Arizaga Garcia, 39, of Yuma, Ariz., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $54,000 bail and suspicion of child abduction by non-custodial parent and other charges.
Thomas Anthony Heredia, 65, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Elizabeth Ashley Martin, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary.
Edward Joseph Wilson, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and driving under the influence.
DUI ARRESTS
James Edward Doughty, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nathan David Espling, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s officer Nov. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Raul Vargas, 52, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
James Edward France, 53, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jose Angel Garcia, 48, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol drugs.
Carlie Ann Selvester, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Charles Michael Cowart, 76, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.