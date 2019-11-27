FELONY ARRESTS
David Chauncey Cook, 34, of Manton was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Joe Ortiz, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Juan Ramon Perez, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Frank Hubert Webb, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of vehicle theft and failure to appear in court.
Jose Juan Rabago, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Bradley Thomas Walker, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and violation of post release community supervision.
Johnny James Davis, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Christina Lynn Wheeler, 43, of Browns Valley was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Megan Delores Bush, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, robbery and petty theft.
Arturo Sanchez Madera, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Kristopher Andrew Jimenez, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Austin Gerald Hammers, 27, of Herlong was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and carry a concealed firearm.
Herlindo Duran Paredes, 28, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
David Stanley Clopp, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of excessive blood alcohol level .20 or higher.
Jaidequel Alejandro Garcia, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Misael Ezequiel Morales, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, battery, violation of probation and other charges.
Brianna Rebecca Cheek, 29, of Weaverville was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Bailey Lynn Shafer, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.